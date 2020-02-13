Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge to close this summer for repairs

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge over the Trenton Channel is scheduled to close on or after May 1 for repairs.

Once it is closed, the bridge may not reopen until October 2020, according to Grosse Ile Township officials.

Back in November, the “free bridge," as it is commonly called, was forced to shut down for emergency repairs. According to the Wayne County Department of Public Services, about 10 steel plates were being installed to support beams that were identified for repairs. Those plates needed to be installed before they reopened the bridge.

At the time, the county said the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge will have to undergo extensive rehabilitation work during the 2020 construction season. Construction will be completed in phases, requiring an extended closure: