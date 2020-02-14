Is Michigan an open carry gun state?

We received this question about Michigan through our 4YI form, where you can ask us anything about Michigan and/or Metro Detroit and we will do our best to get back with an answer(s).

Question:

“Is Michigan an open carry state?” -- Edward

Answer:

Yes. Michigan is an open carry state because there is no law that says it is illegal to do so. Make sense?

Let’s take a closer look at what that means -- the Michigan State Police describe Michigan’s open carry law as follows:

"In Michigan, it is legal for a person to carry a firearm in public as long as the person is carrying the firearm with lawful intent and the firearm is not concealed. You will not find a law that states it is legal to openly carry a firearm. It is legal because there is no Michigan law that prohibits it; however, Michigan law limits the premises on which a person may carry a firearm."

Here are those prohibited premises:

Schools or school property but may carry while in a vehicle on school property while dropping off or picking up if a parent or legal guardian

Public or private day care center, public or private child caring agency, or public or private child placing agency.

Sports arena or stadium

A tavern where the primary source of income is the sale of alcoholic liquor by the glass consumed on the premises

Any property or facility owned or operated by a church, synagogue, mosque, temple, or other place of worship, unless the presiding official or officials allow concealed weapons

An entertainment facility that the individual knows or should know has a seating capacity of 2,500 or more

A hospital

A dormitory or classroom of a community college, college, or university

A Casino

Anyone with a concealed pistol license (CPL) may carry a non-concealed firearm in the above listed premises. And it’s important to note a CPL holder is not required by law to carry a pistol concealed. A CPL holder may carry a pistol concealed or non-concealed.

Those nine prohibited premises are actually printed on the back of Michigan CPL holder cards:

Michigan CPL holder card (WDIV)

Another note: A private property owner has the right to prohibit individuals from carrying firearms on his or her property, whether concealed or otherwise, and regardless of whether the person is a CPL holder. If a person remains on the property after being told to leave by the owner, the person may be charged with trespassing.

Moreover, Michigan schools are allowed to make their own rules about guns. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled school districts are allowed to ban guns from their buildings and ask anyone with a gun to leave. Trespassing charges can be pursued if the person does not leave the school when asked.

Michigan also has specific laws for carrying guns in vehicles. I wrote all about this back in my “Understanding Michigan’s gun laws -- not as straightforward as you might think” piece a couple of years back.

4YI -- Ask us a question about Metro Detroit or Michigan

What do you have questions about in Metro Detroit or Michigan that you’d like us to investigate?

Welcome to 4YI, the place where you can ask us those questions. We will work to track down the answer(s).

Just fill out this quick form to send us a note: