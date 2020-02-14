Presidential Primaries -- When is the last day to register to vote?

The last day to register to vote in the 2020 Presidential Primaries is March 10.

Michigan is one of 21 states that allow same-day voter registration. The District of Columbia also allows same-day registration.

Since Proposal 3 passed in 2018, there is no deadline to register to vote in Michigan, but it’s still smart to register ahead of time.

In December, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced residents can register to vote or update their voter registration online at Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration.

The Presidential Primaries will be March 10. As of Feb. 14, there are eight Democratic Party candidates running and three Republican Party candidates -- including incumbent President Donald Trump.

Democratic Party candidates (alphabetically)

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Republican Party candidates (alphabetically)

The incumbent has been bolded.

Rocky De La Fuente

Donald Trump

Bill Weld

To register to vote, you must be all of the following:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old by Election Day

A resident of Michigan

A resident of the city or township where you are applying to register to vote.

If you want to check to see if you are registered, visit www.Michigan.gov/vote.

If you want to register the old-fashioned way, fill out this form: State of Michigan Voter Registration Application

Here is a large print version of the form here, and a Spanish language version here.

Take your forms to your local city clerk’s office or mail it to them.

If you hand-deliver your application, the staff person helping you will take your form and you don't need to do anything else.

Find your voting location here!