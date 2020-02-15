Off-duty officer finds hidden cameras inside Chili Pepper’s Tanning salon in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An off-duty police officer discovered multiple hidden cameras inside a Chili Pepper’s Tanning salon on Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road in Shelby Township.

“This isn’t something that we would ever tolerate or how we do business,” company Vice President Charise Davis said.

Police blocked off the tanning salon with caution tape on Friday.

“First I didn’t believe it to be honest. I thought they must be fake, and I’m still not sure that they’re not,” Davis said.

Davis doesn’t believe her employees are to blame.

“I’m confident it’s an outside job. I can’t tell you where it came from, but I promise you we’re going to do everything we can to find out,” Davis said.

Chili Pepper’s Tanning has several locations across the Metro Detroit area. All of them will be searched first thing Saturday morning before opening by maintenance workers.

“We just want to assure the public that we are fully cooperating with the Shelby Township Police Department,” Davis said. “I would like to apologize to anybody that might think we would have anything to do with this, because we wouldn’t. We run a clean business, we respect our clients.”