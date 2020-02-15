Thousands of rare ice balls line up clustered along Lake Michigan’s shoreline

HOLLAND, Mich. – Holland State Park posted images on its Facebook page of a rare sight featuring ice balls lining Lake Michigan’s shoreline Friday.

Sean Mulligan, a supervisor with the Department of Natural Resources, told the Detroit Free Press he went to check on the park when he saw the ice balls lined up along the shoreline.

Mulligan says he has not seen anything like this before and is uncertain how long the ice balls will be there.

The ice balls vary in size and shape. Ice balls are generally found in the Great Lakes and Antarctica, where there are rolling waves and low temperatures. However, similar ice boulders have been spotted along shorelines in California and Russia as well.

“Mexico’s beach is much better," said one Facebook user while sending a picture of a Mexico beach.

Holland State Park responded with with a crying emoji saying, “Yeah sure. If you like sunshine and warmth."

Park officials are warning park goers to dress warm and be cautious of the snow covered debris along the shoreline.