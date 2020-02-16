Authorities say they found heroin in former MSU basketball star’s vehicle that he planned on selling

WARREN, Mich. – Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling faces drug charges after authorities say they found heroin in his vehicle that he planned to sell.

Appling, on parole after serving jail time for gun and resisting-arrest charges, was arraigned Wednesday in a Warren courtroom on charges of delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.

The Macomb Daily reports that officers found 19 grams, or a “golf ball sized” amount of heroin in a bag. Court records say Appling plans to hire a lawyer.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

