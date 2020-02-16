34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

Local News

Michigan group using grant to boost college access for undocumented students

$30,000 grant from Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan

Tags: Education, Immigrants, News, Michigan, Michigan Coalition for Undocumented Student Success, Michigan College Access Network, College, Grant, Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan, Educators
classroom
classroom (Pixabay)

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan organization that aims to boost access to college is using a grant to help students without legal status to live in the United States.

The Michigan College Access Network says the $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan will be used to aid the new Michigan Coalition for Undocumented Student Success.

Specific goals for the grant include hiring a program coordinator to coordinate the the translation of a student guide to college into Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, and working with educators on ways to support college-bound students.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.