Michigan group using grant to boost college access for undocumented students

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan organization that aims to boost access to college is using a grant to help students without legal status to live in the United States.

The Michigan College Access Network says the $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan will be used to aid the new Michigan Coalition for Undocumented Student Success.

Specific goals for the grant include hiring a program coordinator to coordinate the the translation of a student guide to college into Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, and working with educators on ways to support college-bound students.