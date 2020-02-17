Eastern Market Seafood Company closing after 45 years

DETROIT – The owner of the Eastern Seafood Market Company is retiring and the company will close after 45 years of service to the community.

John Janevski has been contemplating retirement for years and tried to sell the building, according to a press release. He sold the property to the Detroit based FIRM Real Estate.

“FIRM Real Estate has been nothing but decent to me from day one,” Janevski said in a statement. “I am happy they will update the building with renovations the floor and facade really need before bringing in a new owner to run a similar seafood company."

The real estate company plans to continue having a seafood shop housed in the space and make improvements to the spot and bring it up to safety and building code standards. The building has a second floor FIRM Real Estate hopes to utilize for food production.

“Our goal is to make much needed renovations to preserve this property and ensure that the seafood business lives on to serve the community,” said FIRM Real Estate president Sanford Nelson in the statement. “Our vision is to bring these deteriorating properties up to a safe state for new tenants.”

This is estimated to take six months, according to the press release. Plans for the new owner and opening date will be announced once renovations are completed.