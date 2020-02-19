‘The surprise of a lifetime!’ Michigan man wins $200,830 Fantasy 5 jackpot

ROCKFORD, Mich. – A Michigan man said he checks the Fantasy 5 numbers every morning after the drawing.

Usually, that doesn’t mean much but this week, Randy Vansingel got what he called “the surprise of a lifetime” when he saw he matched all five numbers and won the $200,830 jackpot.

The 63-year-old from Rockford said he and his wife, Joni, had to check the numbers several times because he couldn’t believe they matched.

“It’s been a tough few years, and this is going to give us some financial relief. I won’t have to work overtime any more just to make ends meet,” Vansingel said.

He said he plans to pay his bills and take Joni out for lobster if there’s anything left.