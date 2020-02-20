Contigo recalls millions of kids water bottles again for potential choking hazard

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles because the spouts on the lids can pose a potential choking hazard.

These are the same water bottles that were recalled for the same reason last August.

It turns out the replacement lids issued in that recall could also pose a problem. Contigo has received more than 400 reports of the spouts detaching and in some cases it would end up in the child’s mouth.

The bottles were sold at retailers including Walmart and Target. The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.

You can contact Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.