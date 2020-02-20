Former Detroit Lions player allegedly busted with 157 pounds of weed near border

EL PASO, Texas – A former Detroit Lions player is facing federal drug charges after he was allegedly busted with more than 150 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle near the Texas border.

Greg Robinson, 27, has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The car was searched and 157 pounds of marijuana was found in duffel bags in the cargo area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said in a statement.

If convicted, Robinson could spend up to twenty years in federal prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

Robinson played for the Lions for one season in 2017. Last season, he played for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns say they planned on cutting Robinson before news of this arrest.