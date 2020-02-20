Michigan Lottery: Man who recently started business wins $500K on scratch off

LANSING, Mich. – A Wexford County man plans to invest in his business after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Lucky 7’s instant game.

“I had been keeping an eye on the top remaining prizes online,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was on my way to work and stopped to buy a couple tickets. I won a small amount and later in the day invested those winnings and it paid off!”

The player bought his winning ticket at the Admiral gas station, located at 805 South Mitchell Street in Cadillac.

The 31-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to invest in his business, buy a new home, and set up a savings account for his daughter.

“There’s never a bad time to win, but I recently started a business and this is going to really help me get that going,” the player said.

Players have won more than $5 million playing $500,000 Lucky 7’s, which launched in January. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $20 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, eight $10,000 prizes, and 18 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.