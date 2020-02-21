‘A real creepy guy’: Worker IDs man who put hidden cameras inside Shelby Township tanning salon

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a 38-year-old man posed as a customer to install hidden cameras inside Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township.

The man was arrested Friday after an off-duty officer recently found the cameras. He is facing felony eavesdropping charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: Off-duty officer finds hidden cameras inside Chili Pepper’s Tanning salon in Shelby Township

“One of the girls that worked at the Chili Pepper’s salon identified him as a real creepy guy,” said Robert Shelide, the Shelby Township police chief.

Shelide said the worker told police the man was in the salon often and made her uncomfortable. Shelide said an investigation began, and it revealed that the man had an information technology background. The investigation led to the man’s arrest.

Police are unsure how many victims there are because they don’t know how long the cameras were in the salon.

The business has been closed since the cameras were found. The salon hired a private investigator to search for other cameras, changed the locks and installed new security cameras at them.

Chili Pepper’s Tanning is expected to reopen Sunday.