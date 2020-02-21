Arctic fox spotted in South Lyon taken to Howell Nature Center for checkup

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – An Arctic fox spotted in South Lyon Friday morning was taken to the Howell Nature Center for a checkup.

Officers from the South Lyon Police Department came across the animal while responding to an injured dog complaint near a high school.

The arctic fox is also known as the white fox, polar fox and ice fox, according to the Detroit Zoo. During the winter, their fur color is white and during the summer it turns to a brownish-gray, which allows them to remain camouflaged year round.