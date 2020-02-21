Authorities find about $1 million worth of marijuana at illegal grow operation in Detroit
2 trailers were full of weed
DETROIT – Authorities said they found about $1 million worth of marijuana at an illegal grow operation Thursday in Detroit.
According to officials, the weed was discovered during a drug bust in the area of Irvington Street and East Seven Mile Road.
When a search warrant was executed, the grow operation was found inside a building, and two trailers outside were also filled with marijuana, authorities said.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.