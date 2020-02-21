30ºF

MSP raid Roseville City Council member’s home during narcotics investigation

Councilman taken into custody

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Michigan State Police raided a Roseville City Council member’s home while conducting a narcotics investigation Thursday night, officials said.

According to police, he was taken into custody, but he is not being named because he has not been charged.

A neighbor described a man as being unruly with police. It is unknown if that person was the councilman or another person.

The councilman is not the only person who lives in the home, police said.

He confirmed that there was a raid at his home, and he said he was embarrassed by the incident. He also said that it had nothing to do with him, and said it was something involving who he called the tenants of his home.

