PTO treasurer in Grosse Pointe Woods under fire over use of parent donation money

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – The treasurer of a parent-teacher organization at an elementary school in Grosse Pointe Woods is under fire after officials discovered parent donation money has been used for lavish entertainment.

The shade was pulled down and nobody answered the door when Local 4 went to the Grosse Pointe Woods home of the treasurer of the PTO connected to Monteith Elementary School on Cook Road.

Local 4 wanted to ask the treasurer about money donated by parents to the PTO’s Flagstar Bank account.

The cash is supposed to be focused on students, their education and activities, but members put an emergency freeze on the account after seeing unauthorized charges for lavish entertainment at places such as Greektown Casino and Boyne Mountain Resort. Monday was also used for daily maintenance spending, such as work at Belle Tire.

The treasurer didn’t come to the door to respond to Local 4′s questions, but people in Grosse Pointe Woods want to know what’s going on.

“He apologized and wants to make it right,” resident Steve Hamilton said. “That doesn’t make it right.”

PTO members alerted Monteith Elementary School families with this letter:

“A potential financial irregularity has been identified in the Monteith PTO bank account resulting from one individual’s actions. All accounts, including PayPal, have been frozen, and this matter has been referred to the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department.”

“That is not good,” resident Bennie Evola said.

Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety has launched an investigation. They’re trying to figure out how much money is missing.

“That is a good school with a lot of good people there,” Hamilton said.