Romulus Community Schools suspends acting superintendent without pay for 10 days

ROMULUS, Mich. – The acting superintendent of Romulus Community Schools has been suspended without pay for 10 school days, according to school officials.

Flinnoia Hall’s suspension stems from alleged behavior during a Feb. 10 Romulus Board of Education meeting. The board voted to suspend him Thursday.

Below is the official statement from the Romulus Community Schools:

“The Romulus Community School District expects a standard of behavior from its employees that consists of professionalism, respect, and civility. During the February 10, 2020 meeting of the Romulus Board of Education, the Acting Superintendent engaged in conduct that was inconsistent with this standard of behavior. As a result, during a special meeting held on February 20, 2020, the Board voted to suspend the Acting Superintendent without pay for 10 school days. In doing so, the Board took appropriate action commensurate with the seriousness of the situation. As the District moves forward, the Board will be considering all options.”