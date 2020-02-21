Stephen Ross gifts $100 million to build innovation center at failed Wayne County Jail site

DETROIT – Stephen Ross has pledged to put $100 million into the University of Michigan’s Detroit Innovation Center at the failed Wayne County Jail site in Downtown Detroit, he announced Friday.

Ross made the announcement with Dan Gilbert, who spoke publicly for the first time since his stroke in May.

A decade ago, when the failed jail project went haywire, Gilbert weighed in and said the gateway to the city simply couldn’t be a jail. He prevailed, and instead, the now-vacant lot will go to the University of Michigan Innovation Center.

On Friday, the project received a major financial boost from Ross, a real estate mogul best known for developing New York City, owning the Miami Dolphins and donating a U of M business school.

“My initial gift will be $100 million to make this happen,” Ross aid.

He admitted Gilbert convinced him to come home.

“I think he’s sparked at least my enthusiasm, and I think this country and this city’s enthusiasm for Detroit, and I can’t say enough about him,” Ross said.

Gilbert donated the jail site land to the project.

“I’m just really thrilled the guys of that quality and companies that quality-related are now working at potentially doing stuff downtown,” Gilbert said. “We have to keep that going on, which we will."

“What a face lift for that gateway -- from an old, half-finished jail to the innovation center,” Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said.

“To come back with a $100 million check to help with a major project -- it’s just a great day,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Ross said it’s going to take about $300 million to make the project work the way it’s designed. He’s offered to build a construction supervisory office and is looking for others to pitch in, as well.