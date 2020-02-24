Decision to move Royal Oak Veterans Memorial sparks controversy

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – City leaders in Royal Oak are under fire after a decision was made to move the Royal Oak Veterans Memorial.

The move is a part of a downtown redesign, including a new park being put in.

“We’re fighting for our veterans,” said Carol Hennessey, with the Royal Oak Memorial Society.

For Hennessey, moving the Royal Oak Veterans Memorial hits close to home.

“My dad and his brothers were all in the service,” Hennessey said. “And one brother lost leg. I’ve been close to veterans my whole life.”

Hennessey said several veterans groups raised $180,000 to move the memorial to its current location near the Royal Oak Public Library and city hall.

The granite memorial lists the names of more than 150 Royal Oak and Canadian veterans who died fighting in wars -- dating back to World War I.

“The entire purpose of a memorial to raise awareness of people who gave lives,” said David London. “So whether the perfect place is here or 30 feet away is irrelevant to us.”

London is a veteran and co-chair of the city’s Veterans Events Committee.

Hennessey said the memorial is in a quiet and serene place so people can come come to reflect and pay their respects. She feels moving it closer to the streets is disrespectful.

“All we want is respect for veterans,” Hennessey said. “And, to me, putting in this park, they’re shoving it in the corner and out of the way and we’re all devastated by that.”

“The ground underneath is not the reason it’s important or the rock,” London said. “It’s the people’s names that are carved in it.”