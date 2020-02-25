PHOTOS: Knuckle Puck puts on high-energy performance at Hamtramck’s Sanctuary

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Knuckle Puck performed in front of a rowdy, sold-out crowd at the Sanctuary in Hamtramck on Saturday.

It was the second stop on the band’s tour after kicking things off in their hometown of Chicago.

Knuckle Puck performs in Hamtramck, Mich. on Feb. 22, 2020. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

Playing somewhere as small as The Sanctuary allowed for an intimate, energetic performance to be fully experienced anywhere inside the venue.

It was an appropriate place for the band to take the stage, as they said it was the first stop of their first tour back in 2013 -- when the venue was still Paycheck’s Lounge. Two people in the audience said they were at that show.

Heart Attack Man and One Step Closer took the stage before Knuckle Puck.

Check out photos from the show below: