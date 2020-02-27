Redford Township police search for missing 54-year-old man who walked away from group home

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are searching for a missing 54-year-old man who walked away from a group home earlier this week.

Ernest Lee walked away from the group home around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Schoolcraft and Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

Lee called someone to pick him up and they left in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Lee is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redford police at 313-387-2555.