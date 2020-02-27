What you need to know about the coronavirus if you’re planning to travel

DETROIT – The concern about the coronavirus is real, and the threat is growing. What do you need to know right now if you’re booking a cruise for spring break or a trip for the summer?

The main concerns are overseas at the moment, not only in Asia, but also parts of Europe.

So far, most of the major U.S. airlines aren’t offering free cancellation options, but that could change quickly if the treat becomes a pandemic. Airlines would then likely offer more options.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have raided the travel advisory to South Korea to its highest level. An advisory limits all but essential travel to Italy and some other select parts of Europe.

What can you do right now?

Search current advisories and alerts before you book anything. Purchase trip insurance -- it’s affordable and essential during this type of outbreak.

Contact the airline you select and ask about the rules should the virus spread. Do you get a full refund if a pandemic is declared?

Also, contact hotels or resorts directly and ask about their cancellation policies.

Be aware that some cruise lines are offering great promotions right now in Europe, but some demand full payment up front and offer few options to cancel.

The UR Airlines might have different cancellation options than others overseas, so just because it’s being offered in Europe doesn’t mean the same carrier will offer it to you here at home.