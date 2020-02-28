Michigan activates Emergency Operations Center to track, manage potential coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan is preparing for the possibility of the coronavirus making its way to the state.

As of now, there are no confirmed cases in the state, but an Emergency Operations Center went into action Friday morning at the request of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She acknowledged that currently the chances of catching coronavirus are low, but considering Detroit Metropolitan Airport is one of the few airports across the nation accepting passengers from China it pays to be prepared.

If a passenger comes to Michigan with the virus there is a facility on the state’s west side waiting, according to Paul Rogers, Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“The potential site for hosting people repatriated from areas of concern globally that is located in Fort Custer, we have set aside a facility with a 20 bed capacity. To date it has not been activated,” said Rogers.

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services explained more about how the center will work.

“There are currently no persons under investigation in the state of Michigan. The five people we have previously tested for the disease all tested negative. This center will not go 24/7, most of these people will be home for the weekend, but they will be communicating through computer and they can be here on a moment’s notice,” said Khaldun.

