Michigan schools taking measures to prepare for possible spread of coronavirus
No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan
MICHIGAN – There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan.
However, the virus has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of life from work, home to school.
That is why schools in Michigan are taking measures to prepare for the possible spread of the coronavirus.
Local 4 reporter Paula Tutman has more on what schools are doing to prepare. Watch the video above for her full report.
