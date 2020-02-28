21ºF

Wayne State University suspends spring break study abroad trips over coronavirus concerns

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

DETROIT – Wayne State University has suspended its spring break study abroad trips due to coronavirus concerns.

WSU’s Office of International Programs emailed students and staff Wednesday about the decision saying “out of an abundance of caution and because of the high degree of uncertainty about how the disease is spreading and our inability to control events on the ground in different countries, we have decided to suspend our Wayne State University spring break study abroad programs for this semester."

Students are being told they will receive course credits and be completely reimbursed.

Students are encouraged to meet with study abroad faculty next week to address any questions they may have about the decision.

Here’s a copy of the email sent to students and staff --

