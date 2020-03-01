Detroit police seek missing 50-year-old woman with depression

DETROIT – Police are looking for Charise Weaks, a 50-year-old woman last seen Tuesday at about 7 p.m.

According to police, she left her residence in the 19000 block of Huntington Road on Detroit’s west side and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Weaks is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur collar.

She is reportedly in good physical condition, but her family said she suffers from depression.

Anyone who has seen Charise Weaks or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.