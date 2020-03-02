Athletes criticize USA Gymnastics’ proposed Nassar settlement

Athletes are blasting USA Gymnastics for the recent proposed settlement in the Larry Nassar scandal.

USAG is offering as much as $1.2 million to survivors, but in return they would be required to release the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, former USAG CEO Steve Penny, and former national team directors, Bela and Martha Karolyi, from all claims.

Simone Biles tweeted: “Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they wanted an independent investigation as much as I and the survivors do.”

A congressional hearing last summer found USAG, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the FBI didn’t do enough to protect athletes from Nassar’s abuse.