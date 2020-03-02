Athletes criticize USA Gymnastics’ proposed Nassar settlement
Athletes are blasting USA Gymnastics for the recent proposed settlement in the Larry Nassar scandal.
USAG is offering as much as $1.2 million to survivors, but in return they would be required to release the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, former USAG CEO Steve Penny, and former national team directors, Bela and Martha Karolyi, from all claims.
Simone Biles tweeted: “Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they wanted an independent investigation as much as I and the survivors do.”
A congressional hearing last summer found USAG, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the FBI didn’t do enough to protect athletes from Nassar’s abuse.
Ugh at the airport. Heading to team camp. Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do. Anxiety high. Hard not to think about everything that I DON’T WANT TO THINK ABOUT!!!— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 29, 2020
