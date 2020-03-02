Police investigate deadly double shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Orangelawn Avenue and Beaverland Street, just west of Outer Drive.

According to authorities, two 28-year-old men were sitting inside a Jeep when an unknown person in a silver Toyota pulled up and fired shots into the Jeep, striking both men. The man in the driver seat of the Jeep was killed.

Police said the passenger was able to exit the Jeep and get himself to a hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.