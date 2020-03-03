Lawyers for Larry Nassar claim Judge Aquilina was biased, ask for new sentence

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Attorneys for Larry Nassar want him to receive a new sentence because they believe the judge on the case was biased.

Nassar received a 40 to 175-year prison sentence. The former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics physician is serving this sentence concurrently to the 40 to 175 years in prison he received for sexual abuse in Eaton County, Mich. and on top of the 60-year federal sentence he received for child pornography crimes.

According to his lawyers, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina’s comments about Nassar in court and on social media proved that she was biased. The state is arguing that while the comments may have been problematic, they aren’t at the level of being considered bias.

