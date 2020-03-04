Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $1M on scratch off after ‘rough couple of years’

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man calls winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Lucky 7’s instant game a “true blessing.”

“I don’t play Lottery often but had a feeling and decided to buy a $1,000,000 Lucky 7’s instant game ticket,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I brought it home and asked my wife to scratch it for me because she’s like Lady Luck!”

The player bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 710 Benstein Road in Commerce Township.

“As soon as I saw the pot of gold symbol, I said: ‘We’ve got a winner!’” said the player’s wife. “Once I scratched off the $1 million prize, I could barely talk. I just kept saying: ‘Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!’”

The couple visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. They chose to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“We’ve had a rough couple years, so this is a real blessing. All our worries are gone now. We can pay off some bills and we’ll save the rest, maybe take a trip somewhere,” the player said.

Players have won more than $11 million playing $1,000,000 Lucky 7’s, which launched in January. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $36 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, 34 $10,000 prizes, and 158 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.