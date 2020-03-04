Michigan primary: Here’s how to register to vote last minute

DETROIT – If you haven’t registered to vote in next week’s primary election, it isn’t too late.

In fact, you can walk up to register even on the day of the election. There used to be a 30-day cutoff, but that has changed.

To register, go to your city clerk’s office with an identification and proof of residency. After you register, you can either vote at the city clerk’s office or go to your precinct to cast your vote.

