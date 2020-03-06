Eli Young Band joins fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy with Detroit benefit show

DETROIT – Eli Young Band will join the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy when they take the stage March 19 at the annual Jammin’ for Joseph concert in Detroit.

Country radio station WYCD presents the event each year to raise money for Team Joseph, a Michigan-based nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure to the disease. Gone West will also perform at the show at The Fillmore.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a fatal muscle disease that most often affects boys.

General admission tickets start at $25. Click here to purchase tickets.