Flat Rock coach jumps into action, saves high school wrestler who went into cardiac arrest

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A wrestling coach at Flat Rock High School saved the life of a sophomore who went into cardiac arrest.

Zach Derian had just finished a practice match. When he stood up, he looked at assistant coach Roy Aguilera, and Aguilera could tell something wasn’t right.

“As he laid back down, he seized up and started to shake,” he said.

Aguilera has been certified in CPR for 20 years because of his job with DTE Energy. However, he has never needed to use that skill until he realized Derian wasn’t having a seizure.

Derian went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Aguilera said the teen wasn’t breathing so he began CPR on him. He brought Derian back to life twice in 4-5 minutes.

After that, Derian again went into sudden cardiac arrest. At that point, an ambulance arrived and rushed him to a hospital.

The teen remembers none of what happened, but he said he was thankful to see his coach and family, calling Aguilera a hero.

His family is also grateful Aguilera was their to help.

“It was a horrible situation but I’m so grateful when I see him, and it brings joy to my heart to know that he saved my son’s life. My son wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him,” Mattie Derian said.

Derian learned that he has an irregular heartbeat that can become abnormally fast when he is under a lot of stress.