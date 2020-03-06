Metro Detroit churches implement measures to stop spread of germs in midst of coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Metro Detroit churches are taking steps to stop the spread of germs in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have no holy water, we are not using the chalice for precious blood and asking people not to shake hands,” said Monsignor John Zenz of Holy Name Parish in Birmingham.

The Archdiocese of Detroit sent out guidelines churches should follow to prevent illnesses from being passed around. People who are ill are also being asked to stay home from church.

“God will not punish you” Zenz said.

