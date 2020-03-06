36ºF

Olga’s Kitchen giving away free snackers in celebration of International Women’s Day

Deal being offered Sunday, Mar. 8

Olga's Snackers. (Olga's Kitchen)

DETROIT – Olga’s Kitchen will celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8 with free Olga’s snackers for women throughout the day.

The day is particularly special for the brand as Olga’s Kitchen is most notably known for its female founder’s innovative restaurant concept that stemmed from her perseverance and entrepreneurial spirit.

READ MORE: Olga’s Kitchen founder Olga Loizon dies at 92

