Olga’s Kitchen giving away free snackers in celebration of International Women’s Day
Deal being offered Sunday, Mar. 8
DETROIT – Olga’s Kitchen will celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8 with free Olga’s snackers for women throughout the day.
The day is particularly special for the brand as Olga’s Kitchen is most notably known for its female founder’s innovative restaurant concept that stemmed from her perseverance and entrepreneurial spirit.
