Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield endorses Bernie Sanders for president

DETROIT – On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders welcomed the endorsement of Detroit City Council President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield, reflecting the growing support Sanders is building across Michigan ahead of the Mar. 10 primary.

“I am enthusiastically supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders for president of the United States because he represents the best chance for a paradigm shift in how the government represents all the people of our great nation,” said Sheffield. “From treating healthcare and access to clean safe drinking water as a human right, to ensuring that billionaires pay their fair share, to his plan for education that gives low-income families greater access to opportunities, Sen. Sanders is the best hope for a better and more morally responsible America. I share his vision for improving the lives of everyday working class Americans through radical changes to how our government operates.”

In November of 2013, Sheffield became the youngest person ever elected to the Detroit City Council. She was later selected as the Council President Pro Tempore by her colleagues after being elected to a second term in 2017.

“It is an honor to have the support of the Honorable Pro Tem Sheffield, who has dedicated herself every day to fighting for the people of Detroit and this great city,” said Bernie 2020 Michigan State Coordinator Michael Fasullo. “It is only with leaders like Hon. Sheffield that we can transform this country so it works for everyone and so that no one is left behind.”

Sanders held a campaign rally in Dearborn Saturday. He is also holding rallies in Flint, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor ahead of the presidential primaries.