Bernie Sanders focuses efforts in Michigan ahead of next week’s primary

DETROIT – Bernie Sanders canceled a Mississippi rally to concentrate efforts in Michigan.

With 125 delegates on the line, Sanders will be holding rallies in Detroit, Dearborn, Flint, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

“Every state is terribly important but come Tuesday, maybe Michigan is the most important,” Sanders said.

Our polling shows Biden six points ahead of Sanders in Michigan, which likely explains the Sanders blitz this weekend.

At his first stop in Detroit at the TCF Center, Sanders stuck to campaign themes but did vow to support Joe Biden if he is the nominee. However, he had a few words for his rival.

“It is hard to create energy and enthusiasm when Joe Biden’s campaign has received funding from over 60 billionaires," Sanders said.

Biden is coming Monday to Detroit and Grand Rapids but had surrogate Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Southfield stumping for him Friday.