St. Joseph Oratory in Detroit named Archdiocesan Shrine

DETROIT – St. Joseph Oratory was granted the title of Archdiocesan Shrine Sunday in recognition of the parish’s service.

Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron granted the church the title and will publicly announce it on Mar. 19, the Feast of St. Joseph.

St. Joseph Shrine has an actively growing membership of 220 registered families.

“Over the ages, countless men and women have flocked to St. Joseph – the patron of fathers, workers, and of the whole church – and found him to be a constant and reliable friend and protector,” Archbishop Vigneron said in a statement. “With this designation, we recognize that the St. Joseph Shrine, continuing its vibrant renewal under the pastoral care of the Canons of the Institute, will be a sacred place of pilgrimage, a source of deep devotion to St. Joseph, and a welcoming place of rich liturgical life for all the faithful."

Located at 1828 Jay Street in Detroit it has been known as a popular place of pilgrimage.

It was founded in 1855 as a German Catholic parish. The current building was completed in 1873 and listed on the National Register of Historic places in 1972.