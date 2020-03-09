Life of victim in Livonia hit-and-run crash put on hold

LIVONIA, Mich. – One Metro Detroit woman’s life was put on hold after a hit-and-run crash that left her severely injured.

Barb Knopsnider had just parked her car and started walking in a parking lot when she was struck by a car.

She can still feel the impact from the hit-and-run crash today.

“Yeah, it hurts. My whole body hurts,” said Knopsnider.

After two weeks in the hospital the 67-year-old is finally home and still healing.

“I hurt because a car hit me, flew me in the air and I hit the cement,” she said.

She took a direct hit from the car in a Livonia shopping center parking lot on 5 Mile just east of Merriman Road at 11:40 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Photos show that she suffered injuries from head to toe. The driver who slammed into her did not stop.

“The thing that bothers me the most is the person not stopping to see if I was dead or alive. That’s what bothers me,” said Knopsnider.

Knopsnider is a grandmother. The hit-and-run crash has taken precious family time away from her.

Livonia police are looking for a light colored four door and the driver. They believe that car was damaged in the hit-and-run crash too.

Knopsnider has a question for the driver: “Why? Why did you leave? I understand accidents happen. I wouldn’t leave if I hit a dog. I wouldn’t leave so why did you leave?”