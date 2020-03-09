Metro Detroit woman featured in People Magazine

INSKTER, Mich. – Her name is Najah Bazzy and she’s featured in this week’s People Magazine as a “Woman Changing the World.”

As you’ll soon see, she’s quite humble, ever losing focus of her goal to break the cycle of poverty.

This week’s People Magazine features Mariska Hargitay on the cover. Inside, women from all over who are changing the world, including metro Detroit’s own Bazzy.

"They called and they said we are doing this story about women who are changing the world and we would like to feature you,” Bazzy said.

Bazzy was featured for the work she’s been doing for the past 26 for her non-profit organization, Zaman International. She’s started it back in 1996 after seeing the need for helping low income women and children.

“I’m a nurse,” said Bazzy. “(I) knocked on the door of a family that was in need, baby was dying, baby was in a laundry basket, dying in a laundry basket. So that gave me my first glimpse into poverty that was in my own backyard.”

Bazzy took that and created Zaman International, headquartered in Inkster. It’s a place where women came get the things they need. They’ve helped hundreds of thousands of families since they first opened.

“I believe that we have this responsibility as a human family to care for each other,” Bazzy said.

And while the People Magazine feature is an incredible recognition, Bazzy knows there's still a lot of work to be done.

"I don't rush to buy these kinds of things because I want to make sure I stay aligned as a human being,” she said. “And for me and my core is to not actually think oh wow look at what you have accomplished but rather what are we doing as a community for each other and with each other."

Here’s where you come in. They’re always looking for volunteers and donations. For more information on Zaman, please visit: https://www.zamaninternational.org/