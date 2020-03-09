Police: 88-year-old woman missing after leaving Detroit home to go to meeting

DETROIT – Police are searching for an 88-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend when she left her Detroit home to go to a meeting.

Roberta McClendon was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday when she left her home in the 18000 block of Moenart Street in Detroit to go to a meeting, according to authorities.

The meeting was located in the 10000 block of East Jefferson Avenue, officials said.

Family members spoke to McClendon later Sunday evening, but she never returned home, police said. Family members are worried for her safety.

McClendon is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black suit, a black hat, a black coat and black shoes.

Officials said McClendon was driving a black 2007 Lincoln with Michigan license plate DZT2416.

She is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who has seen McClendon or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.