Kalamazoo College welcomes first female football player

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Madison Barch not only wanted to play football in seventh grade -- she wanted to be great at it.

So Barch, now a senior at Utica High School, suited up and took the field. Most days, Barch, who also plays basketball and soccer, can be found practicing so she can be the best.

“I only missed one field goal this year. I had a few onside kicks recovered,” she said.

Next year, she’ll continue her football career at Kalamzaoo College.

“I’ll be the first girl to play there officially,” Barch said.

Barch’s father has stood behind his daughter since she first brought up playing football.

“I thought it was great. I’ve got four daughters … She’s No. 3 ... Whatever the kids want, I think it’s wonderful,” Peter Barch said.

Barch has already been an inspiration for girls.

“Little girls come up to me and ask me, ‘Which one is she?’ I said, ‘On the sidelines -- she’s right over there,’" said Karyn Holmes. the Utica High School athletic director.