Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson touts high voter turnout

DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she sees nothing wrong with paper ballots and for multiple reasons that she touched on when she sat down with Local 4′s Hank Winchester.

Benson said the amount of absentee ballots is way up this year. In Michigan, all eligible and registered voters can fill out an absentee ballot without having to provide a reason why. This higher than usual number of absentee ballots could mean election results will be delayed.

This Tuesday all eyes are on Michigan because there are 125 delegates at stake. Benson said that Michigan will not have the same problem as Iowa. In Iowa the results were delayed because there was uncertainty about the accuracy of them.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m. and there are local issues on the ballot to be voted on in many communities. Voters in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties are voting on the DIA millage.