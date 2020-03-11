Dearborn Public Schools closing Whitmore-Bolles Elementary after staff member exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) patient

DEARBORN, Mich. – Officials with the Dearborn Public Schools district announced Wednesday that they are closing Whitmore-Bolles Elementary as a precaution after a staff member was exposed to someone with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Michigan confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 this week, with one case in Wayne County. The school is located on Whitmore Street just west of West Outer Drive in Dearborn.

The staff member is being tested for the virus, according to the district. The staff member only works at this school.

The school is at a low risk, according to the district, but will close the school “out of an abundance of caution,” with a deep cleaning planned for the school.

District officials said they expect to get results back on the virus test on Thursday. It’s unclear how long the school could remain closed.

Related: Michigan coronavirus: More cases expected; Governor urges ‘community mitigation strategies'