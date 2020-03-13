Staff member at Whitmore-Bolles Elementary in Dearborn tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Officials with the Dearborn Public Schools district announced Friday that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This case is one included in the new cases announced Friday by state officials. That state total has now reached 16 cases.

School officials said health officials do not believe the staff member was contagious while in the building. They said students were not exposed to the virus at school. School officials also said they are cleaning the building.

“We appreciate the support and expert guidance we have received from Wayne County in handling this situation,” commented Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko.

School officials announced Wednesday that they were closing the school as a precaution after the staff member was exposed to someone with coronavirus (COVID-19).

