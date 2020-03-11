Michigan Technological University suspends face-to-face instruction due to coronavirus outbreak

Michigan Technical University is following Michigan State University by suspending face-to-face instruction, effective March 16, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The university, based in Houghton, Mich., will move all classes to virtual instruction through at least April 17, 2020, according to a message from Michigan Tech’s president.

Here’s part of the statement from President Rick Koubek.

“We are suspending face-to-face instruction for all classes and moving to virtual instruction, effective Monday, March 16, 2020 and through at least Friday, April 17, 2020. All instructors will contact their students no later than Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to provide further information about course delivery. While completing classes virtually, students may return to campus or stay at their permanent place of residence. On campus, appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be expected. Our priority, as always, is our community’s health and safety. We urge all students to make the choice that is best for their own personal situation. However, high-risk populations are encouraged not to return to campus."

For more, go to www.mtu.edu/covid-19.

This announcement comes a day after the Michigan governor announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Both cases are in Metro Detroit -- a woman in Oakland County and a man in Wayne County.

