Michigan State University moves to online classes only due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Michigan State University announced Wednesday that is it suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, seminars and classrooms and moving coursework to virtual -- online -- instruction only due to the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This is effective 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. This suspension of in-person classes will last until April 20, the university said.

The school said it learned Tuesday of a probable case linked to the campus, which the Ingham County Health Department is investigating and monitoring.

The announcement comes a day after the Michigan governor announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Both cases are in Metro Detroit -- a woman in Oakland County and a man in Wayne County.

Michigan State University, meanwhile, said it had been preparing for pivoting the East Lansing campus to online learning should that decision be required.

As of Tuesday, all university-sponsored international travel is suspended. This includes new travel as well as any currently booked trips between now and April 20, the university announced.

All nonessential MSU-sponsored travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Italy had been suspended earlier.

