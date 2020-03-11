Michigan State University moves to online classes only due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
University says probable case linked to campus
Michigan State University announced Wednesday that is it suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, seminars and classrooms and moving coursework to virtual -- online -- instruction only due to the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
This is effective 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. This suspension of in-person classes will last until April 20, the university said.
The school said it learned Tuesday of a probable case linked to the campus, which the Ingham County Health Department is investigating and monitoring.
The announcement comes a day after the Michigan governor announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Both cases are in Metro Detroit -- a woman in Oakland County and a man in Wayne County.
Michigan State University, meanwhile, said it had been preparing for pivoting the East Lansing campus to online learning should that decision be required.
As of Tuesday, all university-sponsored international travel is suspended. This includes new travel as well as any currently booked trips between now and April 20, the university announced.
All nonessential MSU-sponsored travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Italy had been suspended earlier.
More: Michigan confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus, both in Metro Detroit
Questions about coronavirus answered
Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge, M.D., has been receiving and answering questions about the new coronavirus known as COVID-19 -- here are some of those questions and answers:
- Is it true that a person with the coronavirus is contagious two weeks before they feel sick?
- Can the flu shot or pneumonia vaccine prevent a coronavirus infection?
- Is it true that children haven’t been affected at the same rate as adults?
- Is it true that coronavirus sickens people for 10 to 15 days?
- Is it true that warmer weather will naturally stop the spread of coronavirus?
- Will spraying streets and buildings with disinfectant be effective against coronavirus?
- Do masks help protect against coronavirus? How long can it live on surfaces?
- Have people recovered from coronavirus? Are we relying too much on hand sanitizer?
- Can coronavirus spread to pets? Are you immune after you’ve been infected?
- Is coronavirus spread by insects?
- Should people at higher risk because of age or other medical problems take different precautions?
- Is it safe to travel? Should you stock up on water?
- How do you know if you have COVID-19 or the flu? Can zinc treat the virus?
- Can you get coronavirus from handling money?
- Can store workers contaminate food with coronavirus? Are children affected more than we thought?
- Can you get coronavirus from a toilet seat? How long does it take to receive test results?
- Can coronavirus cause patients to develop severe diseases? Does asthma increase that risk?
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.