Detroit City FC, NISA suspend play for 30 days amid coronavirus concerns

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – All league play for teams in the National Independent Soccer Association, including Detroit City Football Club, is suspended for 30 days because of coronavirus concerns.

Detroit City was slated to play its home opener March 22.

This suspension follows a move many sports leagues are making in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

VIEW: Event cancellations, school closures

The team will work with league officials, member clubs and local health officials to determine the next steps after the suspension.

The U.S. Cup match versus the El Paso Locomotive FC on April 8 at Keyworth Stadium remains scheduled as is pending further guidance from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“We greatly appreciate the support the community has shown to the club,” said Sean Mann, DCFC CEO. “The last thing we want to do is to contribute to the current threat posed to our community.”

Updated schedules and ticketing information will be released later Contact tickets@detcityfc.com or 313-656-2480 with any questions or concerns.