Lawrence Technological University extends spring break, temporarily moves classes online due to coronavirus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Lawrence Technological University has extended its spring break through March 22.

When school resumes, classes will be held online through March 28. At that time, students can get further instructions on the Canvas website.

The cafeteria will be closed. Meals will be delivered to students beginning March 23.

Campus events with more than 100 attendees are postponed until April 3, and the College of Business and Information Technology Alumni Week activities scheduled for next week are canceled.

The board of the Michigan Academy of Science, Arts and Letters’ conference that was supposed to be held Friday is being postponed until the fall.

More from the school:

Members of the Lawrence Tech community and all visitors traveling from CDC designated countries listed as Level 3 are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The current listed countries are China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea. You must submit this form to report this information to the Dean of Students under the following circumstances: