Lawrence Technological University extends spring break, temporarily moves classes online due to coronavirus
Events postponed
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Lawrence Technological University has extended its spring break through March 22.
When school resumes, classes will be held online through March 28. At that time, students can get further instructions on the Canvas website.
The cafeteria will be closed. Meals will be delivered to students beginning March 23.
Campus events with more than 100 attendees are postponed until April 3, and the College of Business and Information Technology Alumni Week activities scheduled for next week are canceled.
The board of the Michigan Academy of Science, Arts and Letters’ conference that was supposed to be held Friday is being postponed until the fall.
More from the school:
Members of the Lawrence Tech community and all visitors traveling from CDC designated countries listed as Level 3 are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The current listed countries are China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea. You must submit this form to report this information to the Dean of Students under the following circumstances:
- If you have returned from or traveled from China, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days or are currently there, please immediately report this.
- If you have had contact with anyone who has been confirmed by laboratory testing to have COVID-19 or anyone who is currently being tested,
- If you are being actively monitored or observed by any local, county, state or federal public health agency due to risk of Coronavirus, please report immediately.
